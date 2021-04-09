Actor Arshad Warsi on Friday got his COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Vile Parle and shared the news on social media.
Posting photographs on Twitter and Instagram, the 52-year-old actor wrote: “Vaccine lagao immunity badhao [get the vaccine and increase your immunity]...And it is done... more vaccinated people, equals to less coronavirus.”
Warsi will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the upcoming film ‘Bachchan Pandey’.
In the Farhad Samji directorial, Kumar plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor while Warsi plays his friend. Sanon will essay the role of a journalist who wishes to be a director.
Kumar is currently hospitalised with COVID-19, amid a spike in cases among celebrities in Mumbai.
The ‘Bell Bottom’ actor had shared the news on social media post on Monday.
“I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon,” Kumar wrote.