Bollywood actor, who is now in NCB custody, faces charges of drug consumption and more

Actor Armaan Kohli Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was taken into custody last week by India’s Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs were found in his Mumbai home, stands to face a series of serious charges, according to an official quoted in Times Of India.

“Apart from just consumption there are several other charges levelled against him. He will be produced in the court tomorrow,” said Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede of the Narcotics Control Bureau to Times Of India.

On August 28, NCB raided Kohli’s home and recovered drugs from his home and he was taken into custody.

Armaan Kohli in 'Bigg Boss'

The report also claims that the NCB is considering asking for custody, but the final call on that front will be made later tonight.

NCB has been on a relentless drive against drugs and have been conducting several raids in Mumbai. But they claim they are not singling out Bollywood stars and the drug consumption only in that circle.

“There is zero tolerance but it does not mean we are going after just one industry. We are only concerned about violations of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act ...For us, it is about whoever is violating the NDPS act, we are not going after a particular industry,” said Wankhede.

It’s not the first time that Kohli has gotten in trouble. In 2018, he was accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa.