Amitabh Bachchan. Image Credit: Facebook

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has successfully undergone eye surgery for the second time this year and took to his social media to give a health update about his cataract operation.

“And the 2nd one has gone well. Recovering now. All good. The marvels of modern medical technology and the dexterity of Dr HM ‘s hands … life-changing experience. You see now what you were not seeing before … Surely a wonderful world!!,” he wrote in his blog on March 15.

Last month, Bachchan informed his fans that he had undergone cataract surgery successfully and his post had prompted an avalanche of goodwill and get-well-soon messages from his fans worldwide. In his elaborate post, he spoke about how eye surgery at his age is a delicate procedure.

“Thank you for all the concern and the wishes for the medical condition … Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery are slow and difficult, so if there are typing errors they are to be excused,” said Bachchan.

Read more Amitabh Bachchan health update: Bollywood actor gets emotional about eye surgery

The actor revealed that he began seeing multiples for each word and therefore had to undergo surgery. He hopes that he recovers quickly to resume filming for Vikas Bahl’s ‘Goodbye’.

“My love to all … Progress is slow and there is yet another eye to go. So it’s a long haul. Hoping of course that it all gets well in time for my schedule which begins [soon],” wrote Bachchan.