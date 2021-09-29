Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has bagged a nomination in the Best Actor category at the Asia Content Awards by the Busan International Film Festival.
Fazal has been nominated for his portrayal of Ispit Nair in the ‘Forget Me Not’ segment in the ‘Ray’ anthology on Netflix.
On the nomination, Fazal said: “Wow! This was totally unexpected. I am so humbled to receive this nomination and it means a lot to be recognised by ACA. A lot of great content was produced this year in Asia and to land a nomination among such an impressive line-up of films and actors is an honour.”
Directed by Srijith Mukherji, the story is a modern interpretation of Satyajit Ray’s story ‘Bipin Chaudhary Ka Smriti Bhram.’ Fazal plays the role of a cut-throat corporate shark who never forgets anything and has a memory of a computer.
The third Asian Contents Awards (ACA) is run by the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)’s Asian Contents and Film Market (ACFM). The ACA aims to showcase outstanding TV, OTT, and online content from Asia.
This year, the ACA was dominated by Korean drama and Netflix originals.