Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia is reportedly in the Intensive Care Unit at Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital and he has flown back from the United Kingdom to be with her.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the ‘Bell Bottom’ star’s mother is in Mumbai’s Hiranandani hospital.
“Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she’s not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision,” said a source to the news daily.
Kumar has reportedly asked his producers to continue shooting scenes that don’t require him.
“All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges,” the source added.
On the work front, Kumar has films including ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Prithviaj’ in the works.