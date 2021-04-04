Indian actor Akshay Kumar, who recently began filming for his new movie ‘Ram Setu’, has tested positive for COVID-19 and joins the likes of talents including Aamir Khan, Madhavan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh who are battling the virus.
Bollywood’s most bankable actor,53, tweeted about his diagnosis on April 3.
“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he wrote.
The ‘Khiladi’ star also cautioned all those who came in contact with him to get tested as a safety measure.
“I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.”
Following the restrictions easing in India, Kumar had swung back to work and was recently spotted with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha filming for ‘Ram Setu’. In 2021, Kumar’s work schedule is extremely busy with a string of ambitious films.
But Kumar promised his fans that he would be back on his feet soon.
“Back in action very soon,” he said.
A few weeks ago, actors including R Madhavan, Khan and Shaikh had confirmed that they are now isolating at home since they tested positive. Sports icon Sachin Tendulkar has not been as lucky as he was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai from his residence as a precautionary measure as he fought the illness.