Bollywood celebrity Malaika Arora became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The 47-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a picture of her receiving the shot at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.
“I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether !Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus,” she wrote alongside the picture.
Motivating people to take the vaccine, the mother-of-one added, “Don’t forget to take yours soon!”
The fitness enthusiast also penned a note of thanks to health care workers.
“(n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine),” added Arora.
In September last year, Arora had tested positive for COVID-19. She successfully recovered from the deadly virus and had thanked all her loved ones and family for the support during her recovery phase.
Arora is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.
The government had announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.