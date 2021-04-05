Actor informed his fans that he has been admitted into a hospital as a precaution

Indian Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar Image Credit: AFP

A day after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar informed his fans on social media that he had contracted COVID-19, he updated his followers that he’s now being shifted to a hospital in Mumbai ‘under medical advice’.

“Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back soon. Take care,” wrote Kumar on Twitter on the morning of April 5.

A day earlier, the ‘Khiladi’ actor and producer had informed his fans that he was following all safety protocols at home and was under home quarantine after testing positive.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I’m under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he posted on social media.

The actor also cautioned all those who came in contact with him to get tested as a safety measure.

“I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care.”

Following the restrictions easing in India, Kumar had swung back to work and was recently spotted with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha filming for ‘Ram Setu’. In 2021, Kumar’s work schedule is extremely busy with a string of ambitious films.

Kumar is the latest actor in Bollywood to contract the virus.

A few weeks ago, actors including R Madhavan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh had confirmed that they were isolating at home since they tested positive.