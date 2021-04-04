Hours after actor Akshay Kumar revealed that he is battling COVID-19, Bollywood actor Govinda has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now quarantining at home.
According to a report in IANS, the actor is being monitored by medical staff.
“I have been testing myself and taking all the necessary precautions to keep the Coronavirus away. However, I tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. Sunita (wife) has just recovered from COVID-19 a couple of weeks back,” said Govinda in an interview with IANS.
“I am under home quarantine and under able medical guidance. I request everyone to please follow all the necessary precautions and please take care,” he added.
Earlier on the same day, Kumar had made a similar plea as he urged all those who came in contact with him to get tested for COVID-19. The actor, who was working on ‘Ram Setu’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha, is on a self-imposed isolation at home.
Govinda, who was a bankable star in the 1990s with hits such as ‘Raja Babu’ and ‘Coolie No 1’, was in the news recently when he revealed that he was being sidelined by the Bollywood film industry and had lost millions in investments. The actor is keen to make a comeback this year.