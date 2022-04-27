Anees Bazmee’s upcoming psychological and action thriller titled ‘Naam’ starring Ajay Devgn is all set to release this summer.
The makers are eyeing May-July to launch the movie, either in theatres or on streaming.
‘Naam’ follows the story of a person who loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai.
The film marks Bazmee’s fourth collaboration with Devgn after ‘Hulchul’, ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’ and ‘Deewangee’.
It has now been acquired by Gujarat-based real estate mogul and Bollywood producer Anil Roongta and will be released under the banner of Roongta Entertainment.
Roongta said: “‘Naam’ is truly special for me... Ajay is fantastic to work with, he puts a lot into playing any character yet always looks effortless on screen.”
On the work front, Devgn is currently promoting his latest movie ‘Runway 34’.