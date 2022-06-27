Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi will interact with the students of Amity University in Dubai on June 28 at 4pm as a part of their promotion drive for their upcoming film ‘Rashtra Kavach Om’.
Directed by Kapil Verma, who will also travel with the stars to the UAE to talk up the film, the new action thriller will show Kapur in a never-before-seen action avatar.
He plays the titular role of a soldier who’s suffering from memory loss and wakes up to reclaim the tainted reputation of his father (Jackie Shroff) who was brandished a traitor. The action-filled trailer shows a beefed-up Kapur executing death-defying stunts as explosions go off around him. He’s introduced as this indefatigable soldier who has a reputation for obliterating his enemies with his brute strength and will.
Sanghi, who made her debut with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Dil Bechara’, is also seen executing stunts and seen lending a sympathetic shoulder to Om, who suffers a near-fatal accident after a particularly challenging mission. They seem to be colleagues who might be on the cusp of something more.
The movie also features actor Ashutosh Rana in a pivotal role and will release on July 1.
This super-soldier tale releases along with Madhavan’s directorial ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.