Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan made a special social media post on International Nurses Day on May 12 thanking medical workers for their contribution in the fight against COVID-19.
Bachchan, 45, posted a video on Instagram that featured quotes from various nurses in India where they shared their motivations and struggles as they battled the pandemic.
“The nurses have kept humanity above everything else working long hours & risking their lives to protect their patients. This #InternationalNursesDay I salute their relentless efforts & their undying spirit to fight Covid-19. We’ll always be indebted to you all,” the actor captioned the video.
The ‘Dhoom’ star might have gotten first-hand experience with the hard work of nurses after he was hospitalised for COVID-19 in July 2020 along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aradhya also tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the time.
All of them have made a full recovery, and the father and son duo have been active on social media sharing news and information about COVID-19 aid.
On the work front, Abhishek’s most recent movie was crime drama ‘The Big Bull’.