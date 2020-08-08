There is finally reason to celebrate in the Bachchan household with Abhishek Bachchan finally testing negative for the coronavirus.
The Bollywood actor took to Twitter to confirm the news, posting: “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. THANK YOU! [sic]”
Abhishek Bachchan was the last member of the family who was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus. His father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with Abhishek’s wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, had all tested positive for COVID-19.
An elated Amitabh welcomed his son home. "Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital .. on his way home .. GOD IS GREAT... thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS ..," the actor tweeted.
While Aishwarya and Aaradhya had isolated at home first, they duo were also shifted to the hospital after a few days. Meanwhile, Amitabh and Abhishek were hospitalised together, but Amitabh was discharged last week after finally testing negative.
On August 2, Abhishek had tweeted: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise.”
Jaya Bachchan had tested negative for the virus.