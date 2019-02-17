Actress Bipasha Basu enjoys working with actor and husband Karan Singh Grover, and says he is a dream co-star.
“Karan is a dream co-star. He is a wonderful spontaneous actor and a live-wire on set. He can make any boring day exciting on set. He keeps the energy levels up for everyone and every unit member,” said Basu.
The actress will be making her big screen comeback after four years with ‘Aadat’, which also stars Grover. The pair was last seen together in ‘Alone’ (2015).
Directed by Bhushan Patel, ‘Aadat’ is a romantic thriller. The film also stars former Miss India Natasha Suri and former ‘Bigg Boss’ participant Sonali Raut. Singer Mika Singh has turned producer with the film.