Bhumi Pednekar, who made her debut in Bollywood in 2015 with the film ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, became nostalgic and emotional as the film completed four years on Wednesday.
“Four years and 30kg ago, my dream came true in the maddest possible way with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’. I’ll cherish this film forever,” Pednekar tweeted.
The National Award-winning film revolves around a boy named Prem played by Ayushmann Khurranna, a school dropout, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl, Sandhya. The couple come closer when they take part in a race, which involves Prem carrying Sandhya on his back.
After ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, Pednekar featured in several movies such as ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ and ‘Toilet- Ek Prem Katha’. She currently stars in ‘Sonchiriya’, out now in the UAE.