I had the best time exchanging notes with him, actress says on ‘Sonchiriya’ anniversary

Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: GN Archives

Actress Bhumi Pedenekar has remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the second release anniversary of their film ‘Sonchiriya’. She recalls the late Rajput as an actor with a rare but restless mind.

“Sushant became a friend and someone I admired very fast. He was a true blue gem of a person and an actor with a restless mind. We really had the best time on set. His rare mind with brilliant ideas kept me very intrigued through our ‘Sonchiriya’ experience,” she said.

“I got to meet and work with a creative mind like Sushant Singh Rajput due to the film. I had the best time exchanging notes with him,” she added.

A still from 'Sonchiriya'.

About working in the film, she said: “’Sonchiriya’ gave me the chance to work with a brilliant cast and people I admired deeply. It’s an experience I’ll deeply cherish more because of the collaboration I had with Sushant and Khushiya, the little girl who played Sonchiriya. Khushiya has become a part of my life forever.”

Pedenekar said that ‘Sonchiriya’ will always be a special film in her filmography.

“It told me to dream, to explore, and to take bigger risks as an artiste with every film. [Director] Abhishek Chaubey opened my eyes to what I could achieve if I trusted myself and pushed myself to the edge of the cliff. I thank him for his faith in me as a performer,” she said.

She added: “A film like ‘Sonchiriya’ is rare, it comes maybe once in a lifetime for an artiste and I’m fortunate that I got to do this project. Abhishek Chaubey’s vision with this film was so unique and original that it literally blew my mind. The love and respect that I have got from people across the world for this project is truly humbling.”