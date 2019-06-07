The Bollywood film is currently screening in the UAE

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Bharat'. Image Credit: Supplied.

Salman Khan’s latest film ‘Bharat’ minted over Rs420 million on the first day of its release, June 5. The actor took to social media to thank his fans for giving “me my career’s biggest opening ever”.

“Big thank you to all for giving me my career’s biggest opening ever,” tweeted the actor.

“What made me the happiest and proudest is when during a scene in my film, national anthem is recited and every one stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this... Jai Hind,” Khan added.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, ‘Bharat’, which also stars actress Katrina Kaif, is Khan’s biggest Eid opener.

“‘Bharat’ storms the box office. Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller. ‘Bharat’ opens much bigger than Salman and [director] Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ (Rs 341 million) and ‘Sultan’ (Rs 365.4 million). ‘Bharat’ — Wednesday (Rs423 million) India business,” Taran tweeted.

‘Bharat’ is an official remake of the Korean film ‘An Ode To My Father’. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

After receiving a positive response from the audience, Zafar said in a statement: “It is humbling to be showered this kind of love by audiences. I have tried to present Salman Khan in a totally new light and as a totally new hero with ‘Bharat’. I’m ecstatic that audiences have liked our attempt to make ‘Bharat’ a thoroughly entertaining joyride that also has its soul in the right place.”