Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon be launching Meezaan Jaffrey, the son of actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey, with his yet-untitled upcoming production.

“Being an actor was not a childhood dream but it was Sanjay sir who not only gave me this dream but also believed in me and made it real by launching me,” Meezaan said in a statement.

Bhansali has seen Meezaan grow and has also been involved personally in preparing him for his entry into Bollywood.