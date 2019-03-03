Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will soon be launching Meezaan Jaffrey, the son of actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey, with his yet-untitled upcoming production.
“Being an actor was not a childhood dream but it was Sanjay sir who not only gave me this dream but also believed in me and made it real by launching me,” Meezaan said in a statement.
Bhansali has seen Meezaan grow and has also been involved personally in preparing him for his entry into Bollywood.
Prerna Singh, CEO at Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd (BPPL), said: “When I saw Meezaan for the first time in the office, the immediate thought that crossed my mind was such a versatile face. In this exciting phase of the industry, there couldn’t have been a better time but now to launch him. We have signed him for three films and continue our aim at BPPL to give the industry more talent.”