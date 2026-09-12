Becoming a mother has made me very shaky: Neha Dhupia

“That kind of stuff has never troubled me because I'm just like, you live in the moment. Life is too short. You don't have to worry about it. But that entire ball of confidence gets fully deflated because I'm just like, I hope my children are okay. I hope they're fine. Even now when I'm doing my interview, 90% of my brain is just consumed with child talk. And then there's 10 percent of me. That's just this confident person.”