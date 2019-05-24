The actor is also working with Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Gulabo Sitabo’

Ayushmann Khurrana Image Credit: Supplied

Ayushmann Khurrana says he is known for middle-of-the-road cinema, where there is a collaboration of critical and commercial success.

“It’s a default setting for me to choose novel content. I’m always known for middle-of-the-road cinema... It’s also my intuition,” Khurrana said.

“My gut has never let me down. I look at stories as a layman and an audience member. I make films that I would like to see myself. It feels great that my choices have been accepted so far,” he added.

After his stint on the small screen, Khurrana entered the industry with 2012’s ‘Vicky Donor’ and faced failure with ‘Nautanki Saala!’, ‘Hawaizaada’ and ‘Bewakoofiyaan’. But he returned with a bang with ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ as a school dropout, who marries an educated but overweight girl.

He continued his successful streak with ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Badhaai Ho’ and ‘AndhaDhun’.

He will next be seen in ‘Article 15’, ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Bala’. Khurrana is also working with Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’.