The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is an investigative drama

Ayushmann Khurrana Image Credit: Supplied

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has embraced a gamut of on-screen characters — from a sperm donor to a blind man — will next be seen playing the role of a police officer in filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Article 15’.

Sinha unveiled the film’s first look on Wednesday.

“I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way,” Khurrana said in a statement.

“Anubhav Sinha is one such director who understands the complexities of our country. I loved ‘Mulk’. It is the most balanced film based on communalism and extremism. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him on ‘Article 15’.”

While Khurrana will play the role of the principal protagonist, the supporting cast comprises of Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat and Zeeshan Ayub.

Sinha, who last helmed ‘Mulk’, said his new movie is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party.

“A very challenging film that needed an extraordinary actor like Ayushmann. Delighted to have him on board with an explosive bundle of such talented and acclaimed actors,” the director said.