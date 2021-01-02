The veteran actor says he’s still competitive for meaty roles in films

Anil Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

After spending four decades in Bollywood, Anil Kapoor is still raring to go.

“I am competitive and I think everybody should be competitive, but in a very positive way. I’m competitive but not delusional about myself. You have to be realistic and be competitive,” Kapoor said.

Lamhe Image Credit: Supplied

The actor walked into the industry with a small role in the 1979 Umesh Mehra directorial ‘Hamare Tumhare’ and went on to carve his niche balancing his stature as a bankable actor and a saleable star with performances including ‘Woh 7 Din’, ‘1942: A Love Story’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Ram Lakhan’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Beta’, ‘Taal’, ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’ and ‘Pukar’.

He has managed to stay relevant by experimenting with his craft and subjects, as trends changed in Bollywood over the past 40 years.

Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor for AK vs AK_Netflix Image Credit: Netflix

He has proved his versatility through his out-and-out Bollywood outings in ‘No Entry’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, ‘Fanney Khan’, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’.

There have been international forays, too, including Danny Boyle’s Oscar-winning global blockbuster ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, and also worked in ‘24’, ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol’ and ‘Family Guy’.

Looking back at the year gone by, Kapoor stated: “Somewhere, 2020 was a year everybody (wanted) to end as soon as possible so that we look at 2021 in a positive and optimistic way. The vaccine is around the corner, so everybody is looking forward to that.

Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang Image Credit: Supplied

“It has been a tough year for everybody. My heart goes out to all the people who have suffered. I’m proud of all the people who really selflessly worked — the doctors, the frontline workers, and the kind of work they put in, “ he added.

Kapoor’s latest role is the quirkiest he has done yet. The Vikramaditya Motwane-directed ‘AK Vs AK’ casts the actor as filmstar Anil Kapoor whose daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor (played by Sonam Kapooor), is kidnapped by a director named Anurag Kashyap (essayed by Anurag Kashyap). Kapoor has to hunt his daughter within a night without informing the cops if he wants her safe, and the deal is Kashyap will be filming the entire process to create his new film.

Talking about the film, the actor said: “I loved the script when I read it. It has been one of the best experiences of my career.”

Image Credit: GN Archives

‘AK Vs AK’ also has cameos by Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor and brother Boney Kapoor as themselves. The film released on Netflix on December 24.

Next up is ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani and YouTuber Prajakta Koli. He will also be seen in crime drama ‘Animal’ alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and Bobby Deol.