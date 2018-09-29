Veteran singer Asha Bhosle says that she is glad to see that women are coming out in the open to talk about their issues and fight against injustice.

Asha Bhosle was interacting with the media at an event along with Madhuri Dixit Nene on Friday in Mumbai.

“It’s a positive step and women should express their issues and should fight for their justice otherwise people who are exploiting women will get encouragement, so it’s really good that women are coming out in the open to talk about issues,” Bhosle said.

She added that she pursued her singing career at a time when women had to put family first.

“Women are being exploited from many decades. Earlier, people used to have a perception that they should spend their entire life in the kitchen and take care of their family and children. I think women should come out of that, the way I came out of it. I took care of my house, family and children but at the same time, I pursued my singing career,” said the veteran singer.

Recently, Tanushree Dutta claimed that veteran actor Nana Patekar harassed her on the set of movie Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Janice Sequeira, a journalist, backed her allegations, claiming to be an eyewitness of the incident. Dutta also alleged that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri told her to strip and dance on the sets of 2005 film Chocolate.

Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akthar, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and Priyanka Chopra came out in support of Dutta.