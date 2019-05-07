While the former will voice Aladdin in the Hindi remake, Badshah will create a song

Singer Armaan Malik will lend his voice to the character of Aladdin in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film ‘Aladdin’, and rapper Badshah will create a song and a video for the live-action adaptation of the Disney classic.

Disney India has roped in the stars for a ‘desi’ touch to the magical story. The film will open in India on May 24.

Badshah is looking forward to creating the promotional song.

“‘Aladdin’ evokes a lot of fond memories for me when I was growing up, and this is a fantastic opportunity for me to not only relive my childhood but also be part of such a big ticket global adventure. The music video will release soon and I hope my fans embrace and enjoy this new offering from me,” Badshah said in a statement.

The animated version released in 1992, and went on to attain legendary status among fans, especially with its music.

Malik feels honoured to be given the opportunity to be the voice of Aladdin.

“‘Aladdin’ has been one of my favourite films since childhood. Being a musician my fascination with the movie began with its songs, ‘A Whole New World’ being my favourite among all of them. I am really honoured to be given the opportunity to be the voice of Aladdin,” said Malik.

“Along with voicing for the movie, I’m even singing the beautiful songs from the soundtrack as well, and I just can’t wait for all my fans to see my work in the Hindi version,” he added.

Explaining the thought behind roping in Indian talent, Bikram Duggal, Head — Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said: “At Disney, we love to tell great stories that have a universal appeal. ‘Aladdin’ is one such timeless tale and we all have grown up watching the classic.

“With Badshah and Armaan on board, we aim to make the live-action reach out to a wider audience and forge a deeper connect with existing and new fans across the country.”

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Will Smith as the larger-than-life Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari as Jafar.