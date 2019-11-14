He will start shooting for the film in March next year

Actor Arjun Rampal, who next will be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘Anjaan’, says he will start shooting for the film in March next year.

“We will start shooting for ‘Anjaan’ in March. I am very excited about it. It is one of my first super-natural films,” said Rampal.

Earlier in September, Rampal had tweeted about the film, saying: “Spooked and excited... for my next film #Anjaan it’s gonna be one hell of a scary ride. Can’t wait to start filming.”

‘Anjaan’ is being directed by Amitebdra Vats, written by Pooja Ballutia.

Talking about the growing popularity of digital platforms, Rampal said: “Nowadays, all of us watch content on mobile phones. I think streaming platforms are a wonderful new opening for artists — whether you are a director, producer, writer, actor or an editor. You get a lot of time to tell your stories. There is neither the issue of censorship nor the pressure of box office collections, so the entertainment quotient and quality of writing is high on these platforms. I think they deserve an awards function.”

Asked which web series is his favourite, Rampal said: “My favourite series in recent time is an English series called ‘Succession’. which is streaming on Hotstar.”

Rampal made his digital debut with a web series named ‘The Final Call’. “I hope I will soon do the second season of ‘The Final Call’,” he said.