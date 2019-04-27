Actor says he got a lot of hate for starring in the movie

Arjun Mathur Image Credit: IANS

‘Made in Heaven’ star Arjun Mathur was recently on a talk show and didn’t hold back when asked to name the most overrated actor in Bollywood.

“I don’t think Sidharth Malhotra is a good actor,” Mathur said on ‘By Invite Only’ with actress Kubbra Sait.

Sait called ‘Sanju’ and ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ overrated films. To this, Mathur, who was seen as Congress President Rahul Gandhi in the film, added: “I got hate for ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ and I hate myself for doing that.”

However, Mathur was lauded for his role in Amazon Prime web series ‘Made In Heaven’. The show, by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, touches upon issues like infidelity and struggles gay people face in India. The second season is already in the works.

“Around 10 people wrote to me that they have been able to come out [of the closet and speak] to their families because of my role,” he said.