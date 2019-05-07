Actor has invested in an app that aims to empower women

Arjun Kapoor Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Arjun Kapoor has turned co-investor for a home food delivery company which aims to empower women.

“My aim at investing in Foodcloud.in is to contribute towards a larger societal purpose — of empowering the homemakers to contribute towards their family income,” Kapoor said in a statement.

Led by CEO Vedant Kanoi and co-founder Sanjhi Rajgarhia, the food delivery platform runs on the premise of home cooks delivering hygienic and home-cooked food to customers from their kitchens.

“It not only boosts household income leading to a better lifestyle but also drives gender parity for the woman at home or in her neighbourhood. To me, that’s a tiny step towards parity, towards empowerment in society at large,” added the ‘Ki & Ka’ actor.

The 33-year-old star said that by signing on with the Foodcloud.in platform, women can convert their skill set into an economic asset.