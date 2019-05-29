Actor responded to a person who said he had a double standard

Mumbai: Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at the screening of upcoming film "India's Most Wanted" in Mumbai, on May 23, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Arjun Kapoor gave a measured response to a troll accusing him of having a “double standard” when it comes to his relationship with model and actress Malaika Arora.

“You hate your father’s second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards Arjun Kapoor?” a Twitter user wrote.

Kapoor is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and his former wife Mona. Boney went on to marry actress Sridevi, with whom he has two daughters.

Kapoor replied: “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance. If I did, I wouldn’t have been there for my dad, Janhvi and Khushi at a sensitive time... It’s easy to type and judge, think a little. You are Varun Dhawan’s fan, so I feel I should tell you, don’t spread negativity with his face on your display picture.”

The user then apologised to Kapoor, his fans and Dhawan.

Dhawan then joined the discussion, and wrote: “Let us just all live our own lives. Arjun Kapoor has a big heart. Like I always say, I don’t want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors. Keep it easy.”