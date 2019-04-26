Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Aurora Image Credit: Supplied

With speculations doing the rounds over the internet that Arjun Kapoor will exchange vows with Malaika Arora this year, the actor has cleared the air saying he is in no hurry to get married.

In an interview with Indian daily DNA, Kapoor spoke about how special Arora is for him and why he does not want to get married soon.

“I am 33 and you have to take my word when I say, I am in no hurry to get married. The subject of my wedding is not something that I would like to talk about. Frankly, if I was tying the knot, people would know about it. Today, nothing stays or needs to be hidden beyond a point,” he said.

Kapoor further said he does not like to respond to rumours.

“Speculation is harmless. But I admit, I don’t like to respond to it all the time. Also, it gets tiring for the people involved to constantly react. There has been so much gossip on this subject that even the people who earlier tended to believe it are no longer doing so. I don’t have anything against anyone,” he said.

Asked if Malaika, 45, was special to him, Kapoor added: “Yes, she is. I have nothing to hide. What the world is seeing, they are seeing. However, I have no desire to justify my personal life beyond a point. It’s important to have good people around and I feel fortunate that I have such individuals in my life.”

It was earlier reported that the couple would tie the knot by the end of April this year. Their Maldives visit even generated rumour that they had gone there for their pre-wedding bash.