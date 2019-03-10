There are rumours that they will get married soon

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

With Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s relationship getting more attention courtesy of paparazzi and social media, speculation about cold vibes between Arora and Arjun’s cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja have resurfaced.

There are rumours that Arora and Arjun may take their relationship to the next level soon by getting married.

In 2016, there were murmurs of an unsavoury incident between Arora and Sonam at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. When Arora reportedly got too inebriated, Sonam came forward and tried to help her. But Arora asked her to stay away, leaving the actress embarrassed.

This has led to speculation that Sonam may not be happy with Arjun and Arora’s upcoming nuptials.

Arora was married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for 18 years before they announced their split in 2016. Together, they have a 16-year-old son named Arhaan.

While Khan is dating Italian model Giorgia Adriani, Arora is often seen at events with Arjun.

They were also seen together at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Switzerland last month.

Arora and Arjun’s relationship has also been mentioned more than once by filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’.

On the controversial episode featuring cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, Johar had asked Rahul about his Bollywood crush.

When the cricketer said he had none at the moment, but that he had a crush on Arora once, Karan asked if it was “because she was dating Arjun Kapoor?”

On an episode featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arora’s close friend, Johar asked if she would like to say anything about Arora’s wedding. He even asked Kapoor Khan if she was going to be a bridesmaid to Arora. And she only responded with a smile.