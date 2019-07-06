Star couple have become more open about their relationship

Actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have made their relationship official as the actress shared a romantic photograph with the "Ishaqzaade" star on social media. (Photo: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Malaika Arora has joked that it’s her magic that makes boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor look good.

Kapoor shared a string of photographs on Instagram from his vacation in New York.

He captioned the images: “It’s been a surreal holiday. Thank you New York till we meet again (and we shall)... New York life, vacay vibes, street art.”

Arora, who was vacationing with the actor, commented: “I make you look good.”

After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Kapoor and Arora have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.

Arora even shared a post on love, tagging Kapoor on it.

“‘Right Lovers’. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar,” Arora shared in an Instagram story.