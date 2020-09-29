Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan has filed a defamation case against several social media users who alleged his involvement in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his manager Disha Salian.
Khan filed the case in a civil court in the city, and the court has directed defendants Vibhor Anand and Sakshi Bhandari, and unknown defendants — namely John Doe/Ashok Kumar — to withdraw, recall or take down defamatory content published directly or indirectly by any of them. The defamatory posts stated that Khan was arrested and taken into unofficial custody by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of the investigation.
Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020, and a probe into his death case is still going on. After Mumbai Police initially concluded the actor had committed suicide, the case was subsequently taken up by CBI, with Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joining the investigation. Earlier this year, Khan had filed a case against ‘Dabangg’ director Abhinav Singh Kashyap, following the latter’s accusations that the Khan family had sabotaged his career.