Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician AR Rahman has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments. Now, the composer, who turned 52 on January 6, wants to put his expertise to good use.
“I feel the desire to give back, nurturing some of the younger generations and also spend time learning and refining many things I don’t know,” Rahman said.
Rahman has written the music for a multitude of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English and Persian films. The founder of the KM Music Conservatory hasn’t restricted himself to just music. The ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ hitmaker also got into the director’s chair for virtual reality film ‘Le Musk’.
Last year, he was busy hunting for “India’s most authentic voice” on his digital show ‘ARRived’. After judging ‘ARRived’, Rahman will be seen as a coach of reality show ‘The Voice India’.
“It’s really beautiful to see the new generation of Indian talent. It gives me inspiration to write new things,” he said.
Talking about his 52nd birthday, he shared: “Just spend time with family and friends. It’s also my son AR Ameen’s birthday.”
He has a treat for his fans as well. His song, ‘Kabir’, for the forthcoming film ‘The Fakir of Venice’, was unveiled on his birthday.
“The lyrics are from a poem of Saint Kabir. It’s about the journey of a Fakir [religious ascetic] and the dichotomy of things with the character,” said Rahman.
“We tried to shoot for the song in Sikkim, but the weather didn’t work in our favour in the time allotted,” he added.
This is his first film with actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.
“Due to schedules and various factors, we could never work together before. He is bold as an artist,” said Rahman.
‘The Fakir of Venice’, which also stars Annu Kapoor, revolves around the two faces of every human being.
“I started working on the film almost about one year and a half ago. We scored the background music first, followed by a song. The director Anand Surapur approached me for the music and I have been fond of his earlier works,” the composer said.
“I liked the film when I saw the rough cut and the overall concept was quite intriguing. Thus, I decided to associate with the project without much difficulty in thinking to do so,” he added.
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the makers of the film, which will hit the screens in India on January 18 — a decade after it was made. The delay in the release didn’t affect Rahman though.
“I just wanted to be sure that it’s coming out as there was a delay before. Now that it’s scheduled to come out, I am happy. True stories always have a timelessness,” he said.
Well wishes
As Rahman turned 52, several members from the Indian music industry took to Twitter to shower him with birthday wishes. Here’s what some of them tweeted:
Neeti Mohan: Dearest sir, wishing you a very happy birthday. It is such an honour to know you! Ten years of being a part of your band has taught me not only about music but lessons on life. Thank you for the music and being the best mentor. More peace, good health and success to you.
Shreya Ghoshal: Wishing you a very happy birthday sir! May you have a very happy, healthy, blessed year ahead.
Anil Kapoor: Wishing the infinitely talented guru of timeless music a very happy birthday! May your musical magic continue to win hearts and souls for years to come.
Shweta Pandit: Dear sir, on your birthday, sending you wishes for continued unparalleled musical creations, constantly raising the bar. Thank you for being so incredibly honest and keeping yourself so real. You have been my guardian angel and my guru for life. Thank you for your magic.
Bejoy Nambiar: Happy birthday sir. Not a single day goes by wthout listening to your music. You always were and always will be an inspiration [sic].
Harshdeep Kaur: Happy birthday sir. My musical journey would have been incomplete without you.
Daler Mehndi: Wishing you a very happy birthday! May you have a very happy, healthy, blessed year ahead.
Anirudh Ravichander: Happy birthday to the Mozart of Madras.
Amit Trivedi: Dear Sir, wishing you a very happy birthday. I wish for you to have a successful year ahead and you continue to inspire us with your music. Lots of love.
Saasha Tirupati: I thank God every day for you existing. Happy Birthday, sir.
Shalmali Kholgade: The world is grateful for today, for you were born! Thank you for all the music you’ve given us over the years. Happy Birthday sir.
Aditi Rao Hydari: Happy birthday to you sir. May your year be filled with love and music. Thank you for sharing your Sufi soul with us.
Santosh Narayan: Happy birthday to one of the most inventive composers of all time! Love you and your spectacular journey in music and spirituality sir.