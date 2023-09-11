Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman responded to the chaos and confusion during his highly anticipated concert ‘Marakkumma Nenjam’, in Chennai yesterday.
The organisers of the show, ACTC Events, issued a statement thanking Rahman and apologised to fans who could not attend their concert due to confusion over entry.
ACTC events posted their comment in X (formerly Twitter) and said: “Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn’t attend on overcrowding, our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility. We are with you #MarakkkumaNenjam”
Rahman shared the post without any comment and also reposted a message of a fan thanking him for the memorable event.
Many fans turned furious after they could not enter the programme venue and had complained that the show was oversold, holding the organisers responsible for the same.
The concert happened at Adityaram Palace in Chennai. Many fans were disappointed and furious at not being able to attend the concert due to overcrowding.
Fans who had bought tickets at Rs2,000 (Dh88.49) were also not able to enter and many complained about the mismanagement of the event. They also blamed Rahman’s team for the mismanagement.