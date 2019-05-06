Movie is about a forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind

Indian National Award-winning film editor and screenwriter Apurva Asrani will make his solo directorial debut, which will feature actor Manoj Bajpayee.

“Pleased to announce my solo directorial debut, co-produced by and starring my ‘Satya’ and ‘Aligarh’ star, Manoj Bajpayee,” Asrani announced on Twitter. “Our script traces the emotional journey of a forgotten genius who is slowly losing his mind. Since awareness and support for mental health issues is sharply lacking in India, we chose the Mental Health Awareness Month to make the announcement.”

The film is likely to go into production by the end of this year.

Asrani is known for editing critically acclaimed films such as ‘Shahid’, ‘Children of War’, ‘CityLights’ and ‘Aligarh’.