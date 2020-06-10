Anushka Sharma Image Credit: Facebook

Anushka Sharma has reacted to news of the killing of a jackal in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy by feeding it a bomb covered with meat.

“What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty,” wrote the actress on her Instagram Story.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 people for killing the jackal by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite.