Anushka Sharma has reacted to news of the killing of a jackal in Tamil Nadu’s Trichy by feeding it a bomb covered with meat.
“What sort of trend is this becoming? It is appalling. Cannot stress enough on stricter laws against animal cruelty,” wrote the actress on her Instagram Story.
The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has arrested 12 people for killing the jackal by packing explosives in meat, which blew up in its mouth when the animal took a bite.
Sharma was among many Bollywood celebrities who recently denounced the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. It was fed a pineapple stuffed with explosives. This incident was followed by one in Bilaspur district, Himachal Pradesh, where a person tried to kill a pregnant cow by feeding it explosives mixed with food.