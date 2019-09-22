The 39-year-old actress is the youngest woman on the list

Anushka Sharma. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Anushka Sharma has been named in Fortune India’s top 50 list of Most Powerful Women of 2019.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, is the youngest woman on the list and ranks at 39.

Fortune India wrote about the actress: “Sharma is not only the face of her clothing line Nush and several other brands such as Nivea, Elle 18, Myntra and Lavie, but also a producer. Clean Slate Films, which Sharma set up when she was 25, has produced three small-budget Hindi films-NH10, ‘Phillauri’, and ‘Pari’.

“They made around Rs400 million each at the box office. Moving beyond Bollywood, Clean Slate Films has tied up with Netflix to produce a feature film titled ‘Bulbul’ and a web-series called ‘Mai’. It is also developing and producing a web-series for Amazon Prime Video.