Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has reacted to a message by her “doppelganger”, American singer Julia Michaels, who had tweeted about their striking resemblance to each other.
Earlier this week, a photograph of Sharma’s lookalike Michaels went viral online for their uncanny resemblance.
On Monday, Micheals took to Twitter and shared a collage of their photographs and captioned it: “Hi Anushka Sharma, apparently we are twins.”
The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress acknowledged the message and wrote: “OMG Yes! I have been looking for you and the remaining five of our doppelgangers all my life.”
On the work front, the 30-year-old actress was last seen on the silver screen in ‘Zero’, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.