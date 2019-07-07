Director Anurag Kashyap. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap defended his ‘Manmarziyaan’ lead actress Taapsee Pannu in a Twitter spat with actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who asked him to “back off”.

Kashyap came out in support of Pannu after Chandel called the actress a “sasti [cheap] copy”.

Pannu had tweeted about the trailer of ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’, saying: “This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’.”

Chandel replied: “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain [Some people run their shop by copying Kangana], magar [but] please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti [cheap] copy.”

To this, Kashyap said it was “really desperate” of Chandel.

“Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far. This is really, really desperate. I really don’t know what to say to this. Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee. I just don’t get this. Praising the trailer means praising all aspects of it. Which includes Kangana.”

Chandel didn’t stop there.