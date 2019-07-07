Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap defended his ‘Manmarziyaan’ lead actress Taapsee Pannu in a Twitter spat with actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who asked him to “back off”.
Kashyap came out in support of Pannu after Chandel called the actress a “sasti [cheap] copy”.
Pannu had tweeted about the trailer of ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’, saying: “This is so cool! Always had high expectations out of this one and this looks so worth it! ‘Judgmental Hai Kya’.”
Chandel replied: “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain [Some people run their shop by copying Kangana], magar [but] please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti [cheap] copy.”
To this, Kashyap said it was “really desperate” of Chandel.
“Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far. This is really, really desperate. I really don’t know what to say to this. Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee. I just don’t get this. Praising the trailer means praising all aspects of it. Which includes Kangana.”
Chandel didn’t stop there.
“Sir, you can see it’s not about mentioning Kangana so much. Clearly, a lot of people I have thanked haven’t mentioned her, it’s just that I am tired of people taking digs at her. Who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter. So now I am here showing everyone [the] mirror... I know you are working with her, but please don’t get desperate without understanding the real issue... back off,” she wrote.