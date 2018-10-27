Veteran actor Anupam Kher has wrapped up shooting for The Accidental Prime Minister, which is based on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Kher on Friday shared a video where he is seen in character as Singh and holding the film’s clapboard. He announced that the last shot of the film was taken at 2.40am on October 27.

“It is a wrap for one of my most cherished films The Accidental Prime Minister. Thank you... for the most enriching times. Thank you Dr Manmohan Singh ji for your journey,” the actor said.

Kher says it has been “a great learning experience.” “One thing is sure, history will not misjudge you,” he added.

He also shared a picture with actress Suzanne Bernert, who is playing the role of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the film.

The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh. Akshaye Khanna features as Baru, and Divya Seth Shah plays Singh’s wife Gursharan Kaur in the movie.

It is directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, along with Hansal Mehta as the creative producer.

Scripted by Mayank Tewari and produced by Bohra Bros, the film is slated to release in India on December 21.