When the #MeToo movement picked up in India, singer-composer Anu Malik was removed from the jury panel of ‘Indian Idol’ last year as he was accused of sexual misconduct. Now, there is a buzz about his return to the singing-based reality show as a judge.

Asked if the makers of the show had approached him to join back as a judge, Malik said: “Right now, I am at a recording. All I can say at this point of time is no comments.”

According to a source, the auditions will begin soon. There is no confirmation whether the makers will bring Malik back on the show or not, but Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are expected to return and perform their judging duties in the upcoming season of “Indian Idol”.

In October 2018, Malik had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a “paedophile” and a “sexual predator”.

He had denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Pandit.