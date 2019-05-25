Actor recounts his chat with the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ director

Indian actor Anil Kapoor tweeted about a meeting with his ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ director Danny Boyle in London.

“Catching up with Danny Boyle in London. We spoke about family, friends and the future... Conversations with him are always so insightful,” Kapoor posted on Saturday along with a picture of the two.

“All the best for ‘Yesterday’. Danny, looking forward to watching it soon,” he wrote, referring to Boyle’s upcoming comedy.

In January, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ completed a decade since its release in 2009.

“It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, and what a journey it has been since then,” Kapoor had said in a statement.

“Many have called ‘Slumdog...’ a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I’m honoured to have been a part of it,” he added.

The film recounts the travails of an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai who goes on to win Rs20 million (Dh1 million) on India’s ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ game show.

Kapoor was seen as show host Prem Kumar in the film, which also starred Dev Patel.