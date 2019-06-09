Actress posts proof that she was accepted to the University of Southern California

Ananya Panday Image Credit: Instagram

Actress Ananya Panday on Saturday refuted rumours that she lied about her admission to the University of Southern California.

She took to Instagram and shared photographs of her acceptance letter, saying it’s not okay to bully someone.

Women who claimed to be Panday’s schoolmates had shared on social media that the ‘Student of the Year 2’ star lied about being accepted to the prestigious university, stating she never applied for them.

“As I’ve stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at University of Southern California (USC) for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester,” Panday wrote. “But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice — first to fall 2018 and later to fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do.

“In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I’ve decided to pursue my career in acting.”

The actress also spoke about people who were spreading rumours about her.

“As for the people who have been trying to pull me down with these accusations, I would like to send you all lots of love, peace and positivity. And would also like to say that even though they’re claiming to be my classmates (nameless and faceless) — I’m sure they aren’t because I’ve grown up with the people I went to school with and they would never do something like that.