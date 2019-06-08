‘Student of the Year 2’ star admits she also likes Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Pandey Image Credit: AFP

Actress Ananya Panday has lots of crushes, but she especially likes Bollywood star Varun Dhawan.

Panday was spilling the beans while on an episode of talk show ‘By Invite Only’.

The ‘Student of the Year 2’ star also said she has a crush on actor Kartik Aaryan.

“I do have a crush on him actually, I have always said it but I have many crushes. He is a big crush but then, there are also many crushes,” Panday said.

She added: “I find Varun very hot.”

The actress also spoke on getting trolled and how she deals with it.

“People talk a lot about how thin I am, they keep trolling me on how skinny I am. But I can’t help it. I eat a lot and I am always eating. Right now I am getting so much love that I am really not focusing on haters, I have no time,” Panday said.

She is enjoying the attention coming her way after ‘Student of the Year 2’, which also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Dhawan starred in the first ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012 alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.