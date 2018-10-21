Actress Amyra Dastur says filmmaker Leena Yadav has brought out her best performance with Rajma Chawal.

“I love Leena. I think she has brought out my best performance till date. She is the definition of a ‘woman on the rise’ and someone who truly breaks barriers. I’m really excited about Rajma Chawal, especially now that Netflix has decided to release it worldwide,” said Dastur.

Rajma Chawal, starring Dastur, Rishi Kapoor and Aniruddh Tanwar, will be available on Netflix worldwide on November 30.

“It is a wonderful feel-good-film and you will even see Rishi ji in a different light. I have worked my hardest for this film and I am absolutely confident that people will appreciate my characte, Seher and the film as a whole,” she added.

Set in the chaotic, vibrant Chandni Chowk area in Delhi, Rajma Chawal captures the relationship between a father attempting to reconnect with his estranged son through social media, a new world for him.

Dastur will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya and Made In China.