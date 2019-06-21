The actor stars with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film, which will release on April 24, 2020

Image Credit: Supplied

Amitabh Bachchan’s first look from the upcoming film ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ is out and he is sporting a grumpy old man’s look.

In the first look doing the rounds on social media, the 76-year-old thespian is seen sporting a long beard, spectacles, a head scarf and a prosthetic nose making Big B look almost unrecognisable.

‘Gulabo Sitabo’, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana, will release on April 24, 2020 in India.

The film, directed by Shoojit Sircar, will be shot on locations mostly in the old parts Lucknow. The film has been written by Juhi Chaturvedi of ‘Piku’ fame.