Amitabh Bachchan is encouraging people to try their luck and participate in the upcoming 11th season of the TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.
Registration for the show, which launched in India in 2000, starts from May 1. It is based on the British programme ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’
“So prep for ‘KBC’ starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year,” Bachchan said last month.
“It’s 2019 and it all began in 2000. 19 years and a gap of about two years when it did not happen for me. But 17 years is a lifetime and a lifetime that was given a lifeline by you,” he wrote on his blog.