Indian Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', gestures on the set of the show's 8th season in Mumbai on September 20, 2014. The Kaun Banega Crorepati game show is the Indian version of the popular Who Wants to Be a Millionaire franchise. AFP PHOTO/STR Image Credit: AFP

Amitabh Bachchan is encouraging people to try their luck and participate in the upcoming 11th season of the TV quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

Registration for the show, which launched in India in 2000, starts from May 1. It is based on the British programme ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

“So prep for ‘KBC’ starts and here we are running into introductions, systems, learning new inputs, rehearsing, getting ready for another year,” Bachchan said last month.