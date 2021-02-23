Indian icon Amitabh Bachchan heaped praises on Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya and her book ‘Grains Of Stardust’.
The son of late Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan claims he thoroughly enjoyed reading her book and it re-instated his belief that talent is inherited. He also shared the cover page of the book on his Twitter account.
“MohanLal, [the] superstar of Malayalam Cinema and one that I have immense admiration of, sends me a book, “Grains of Stardust”, written & illustrated by his daughter Vismaya.. A most creative sensitive journey of poems and paintings. Talent is hereditary! My best wishes,” wrote Bachchan.
The compliment was immediately returned by Mohanlal, who is riding high after the success of his Malayalam thriller ‘Drishyam 2’. He called Bachchan’s tweet his life’s proudest moment as a father.
“Words of appreciation coming from a legend is the best compliment and blessing Maya can get! As for me, this is the proudest moment as a father. Thank you @SrBachchan sir,” tweeted Mohanlal.
Vismaya Mohalal’s book ‘Grains Of Stardust’ — a collection of her paintings and poetry that talks about art and love — was launched on Valentine’s Day. Her famous father plugged her book across all his social media platforms.
He also expressed his pride for his daughter in an earlier interview with Gulf News as he promoted ‘Drishyam 2’, which is streaming now on Amazon Prime.
“It’s a proud moment for us in the family and I am happy for her,” said Mohanlal
While his daughter Vismaya prefers to keep a low profile and enjoys writing, his son Pranav has followed his father’s acting ambitions.
Apart from basking in ‘Drishyam 2’s success and warm critical reaction, Mohanlal has also begun work on his new directorial venture.