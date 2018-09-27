Alia Bhatt, who is excited to be directed by her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt in Sadak 2, recalls watching the original as a child.

“I was very young when I watched it. At the time, I was shocked to see my mother [Soni Razdan] getting thrown out of a window in one of the scenes,” said Bhatt.

“I had paused that scene, and asked daddy how could he do that — throwing my mother out of the window. Because I don’t think I had the sense to grasp the fact that it was just a movie — she was not really thrown out,” said Bhatt, recalling Sadak, which starred her half sister Pooja Bhatt and actor Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

She also has vivid memories of the character essayed by Sadashiv Amrapurkar.

On September 20, Mahesh’s birthday, Alia posted a heartfelt message on Instagram announcing the project Sadak 2, which will feature both the sisters, Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor and will be helmed by her father.

“It’s beautiful and absolutely amazing feeling. It’s a dream come true moment for me,” said Alia about joining the cast.

“My father is directing me, so one cannot ask for a better thing. Media people always used to question me that when I will work with my father, so now finally I am working with my father and it’s going to be very special,” she added.

The sixth season of Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan is going to drop very soon.

Asked if she will appear on the show this time, she said: “Of course I will come... Why I shouldn’t come on the show?”

There are reports that Alia will appear with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor.

“I don’t know. I am sorry that I can’t disclose it,” when quizzed on the topic.