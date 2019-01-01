‘Raazi’ actress Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year’s Eve with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family in New York City.
Ranbir’s mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, took to social media to share a picture of the gathering, which was also attended by the actor’s father Rishi Kapoor.
The celebration was also attended by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor, her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara.
Rishi is currently undergoing medical treatment in the city and his wife hinted at his illness in the caption of the picture.
“Happy 2019, no resolutions, only wishes this year! Less pollution traffic! Hope in future, cancer is only a zodiac sign. No hatred, less poverty, loads of love togetherness happiness and most important good health,” Neetu captioned the picture, implying that Rishi is suffering from cancer.
Rishi, known for films such as ‘Bobby’ and ‘Chandni’, has not officially confirmed what he is receiving treatment for.
Riddhima also shared pictures and videos from the celebration on Instagram in which Ranbir and Bhatt can be seen having fun with each other.
On the work front, both the actors will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’.